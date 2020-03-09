Woman dies of monkey fever at Wayanad;three undergoing treatment, two suspected

A woman died of Kyasanur Forest Disease, popularly known as monkey fever in Wayanad on Sunday, while three more are undergoing treatment with the disease. Two more persons with symptoms were hospitalised on Monday.

Wayanad district medical officer Dr R Renuka said that the deceased, identified as Meenakshi, 48, and the infected were from Thirunelli region and they were suspected to have got infected from monkeys in the forest regions bordering Kerala and Karnataka.

In last year March two persons died of the disease. Though vaccines were available for countering the disease, many were showing reluctance to take it owing to the pain involved, said the medical officer.

Meanwhile, local people on Monday staged a protest against district collector Adeela Abdullah who visited the house of the deceased. They alleged of lack of effective medical facilities.