Woman killed by partner in broad daylight in Kerala

A woman was hacked to death by a man during broad daylight in Thiruvananthapuram city on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Sindhu, 50, of Nanniyode in the suburbs of the district. The accused Rakesh, 46, hailing from Pathanamthitta was held by the police.

Police sources said that prima facie information was that Sindhu and Rakesh were in a relationship over the last several years even as they were married and had other families. The two were also said to be living together over the last many years. Recently they broke up and this was the provocation for the murder.

Eyewitnesses said that Rakesh hacked Sindhu on her neck and head initially with a machete. As she fell on the roadside he again hacked her several times accusing her of spoiling his life. The incident took place by around 9.30 am and the road was busy with vehicles.

A police party rushed to the spot and took Sindhu to the hospital. But her life could not be saved. Rakesh was held from the spot itself.

Sindhu was learnt to be working as a home nurse and the incident took place while she was going to work.