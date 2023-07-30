Woman murders alcholic husband in Tamil Nadu's Erode

  Jul 30 2023, 15:57 ist
  updated: Jul 30 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 58-year-old woman allegedly murdered her alcholic husband with a machete here and fled the spot, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Balu (65) and his wife Eswari were living separately at Namakkalpalayam village in a rented house for the past few months. The couple has three daughters, who are married.

Balu is an alcholic and used to pick up fight with his wife every day. On Saturday night, in one such incident, Eswari allegedly stabbed her husband with a machete and he died. She later fled from the house.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Erode Government Medical College Hospital, Perundurai for post-mortem.

Police have registered a murder case against Eswari and are looking for her.

