Woman, son commit suicide to escape humiliation

Woman, son commit suicide to escape humiliation

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet ,
  • Mar 08 2020, 20:59pm ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 20:59pm ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

 A woman and her son have committed suicide by hanging at Belakawadi village, in Begur hobli, in the taluk, which came to light on Sunday.

The deceased are Mahadevamma (40) and her son Siddaraju (28). According to locals, Mahadevamma’s elder son had eloped with a married woman of the village. Unable to bear the insult and accusations from the villagers, the mother-son duo took the extreme step and hanged themselves on Saturday night.

Police have visited the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Suicide
Comments (+)
 