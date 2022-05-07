'You could not win your own Lok Sabha seat Amethi,' KTR reacts to Rahul Gandhi's Telangana tour

Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to implement the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver and farm incentive schemes in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where his party is presently in power.

Addressing a public meeting at Warangal on Friday, Rahul Gandhi unveiled the party's farmers policy for Telangana, proposing to waive off crop loans of up to Rs two lakh at one go and provide farm investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to both landowning as well as tenant farmers.

The minister claimed that the TRS government had already spent about Rs 17,000 crore on farm loan waivers in the state.

KTR, as KT Rama Rao is popularly known, derided Rahul Gandhi's statement that the BJP is “remote controlling” the TRS.

“We have all seen who was actually making the decisions in the UPA government and remote controlling PM Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2014,” KTR said while addressing reporters in Warangal on Saturday.

KTR, along with others laid the foundation stone for Kitex's unit at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. The Kerala based apparel maker had earlier announced a Rs 1000 crore investment under “Phase-1” in KMTP.

KTR stated that the park, where other units are also coming up, would provide 20,000 jobs – the majority of them women.

KTR said that the Telangana people would not believe the Congress leader's statements and promises.

“You are asking for one chance here, when in fact the country gave your party 10 chances – right from your great grandfather - for about 50 years. Yet your party could not provide water, power, or could not stop farmer suicides,” KTR said.

KTR, who is also the TRS's working president, accused the Congress party governments of being involved in corruption in every sector – from defence deals to spectrum allocation.

“Congress is scam-gress, and AICC is the All India Crisis Committee,” KTR said while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's assertions that the Congress would not ally with the TRS.

“You could not win your own Lok Sabha seat in Amethi and go to Kerala but are claiming to win Telangana,” KTR said.