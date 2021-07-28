Yuvraj Singh initiative helps Telangana get 120 critical care unit beds

While the Telangana government plans to ensure better medical aid, oxygen support for the Covid-19 patients during a possible third wave, charities and corporate companies are coming forward doing their part.

Under its #Mission1000Beds initiative, YouWeCan Foundation run by cricketer Yuvraj Singh has set up 120 critical care unit (CCU) beds at the Government Medical College & General Hospital in Nizamabad, with financial support from Accenture.

Funds contributed by the consulting firm have also been utilised by YouWeCan to provide medical equipment like BiPAP machines, ICU ventilators, patient monitors, crash carts and oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Singh on Wednesday in an event attended by Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali.

“We have all suffered tremendously during the Covid-19 second wave, including losing loved ones and struggling to procure oxygen, ICU beds and other critical care facilities when our family members were fighting for their lives. After witnessing such an unprecedented crisis and loss of life all around as well as going through a personal loss myself, I felt the need to step up to support our healthcare providers and frontline workers in their fight against this deadly virus,” Singh said.

Through the initiative #Mission1000Beds, YouWeCan is setting up Covid-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to expand existing capacities.

In May, when the pandemic second wave was at its height in the country, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also incharge of the health department, directed officials for setting up of 48 oxygen generation plants at various government hospitals.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to hospitals.