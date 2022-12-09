SP Bill seeks 7-yr jail for insulting Mahatma Gandhi, other freedom fighters

At a time a section of Hindutva supporters are celebrating Gandhi killer Nathuram Godse, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan on Friday introduced a private member's bill in Rajya Sabha seeking a seven-year jail term for those insulting Mahatma Gandhi or other icons of the freedom movement.

Khan, a two-term MP from Uttar Pradesh, felt that the existing laws have "failed to check repeated insults" to the Father of the Nation and other icons of the freedom movement "miserably".

According to 'The Prevention of Insult to the Father of the Nation and Other Icons of the Freedom Movement Bill, 2022', any person who "insults" the Father of the Nation or other icons of freedom movement, shall be punished with a jail term that may extend to seven years or with fine or with both.

A repeat offender shall be punishable for the second and every subsequent offence, with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years. Those organising functions to celebrate the assassins of Mahatma Gandhi as well as those defacing monuments of the freedom movement will also face punishment.

The Bill has defined "insult" as "exhibiting contempt or disrespect to the Father of the Nation and other icons of freedom movement by words, either spoken or written or by acts and includes showing respect to the assassins of the Father of the Nation".

"During recent years, instances of insult to the Father of the Nation and other icons of the freedom movement have increased. The existing laws have failed to check repeated insults to the Father of the Nation and other icons of the freedom movement, miserably," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said.

"In such a scenario it is necessary to undertake measures to ensure respect owed to the freedom struggle and its heroes, by providing and legislating harsh punishment to those who are trying to malign the image of the Father of the Nation and other icons of the freedom movement," it added.