Space regulator authorises India's first private rocket launch on November 18

India's space regulator on Wednesday authorised the launch of the first private sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace.
“The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) authorises the maiden launch by a private Indian space start-up Skyroot Aerospace to fly Vikram-S suborbital vehicle on November 18, 2022, between 11 am and 12 pm from sounding rocket complex, Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO,” IN-SPACe, the space regulator, said.
Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh will be present at Sriharikota to witness the maiden launch of the privately-developed rocket.
Singh said the launch of Vikram-S will be a major milestone in the journey of ISRO after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlocked the space sector in India two years ago for private participation.
He said Skyroot Aerospace has developed the Vikram-S, a single-stage spin-stabilised solid propellant rocket with a mass of approximately 550 kilograms.
He said the rocket goes to the max altitude of 101 kilometres and splashes into the sea and the overall duration of the launch is 300 seconds only.
Singh said that Skyroot was the first startup to sign an MoU with ISRO for launching its rockets.
The Union minister said space sector reforms have unleashed the innovative potential of start-ups and within a short span of time, about 102 start-ups were working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, and research.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million
Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school
Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman
Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal
Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?
Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn