Speak Out: November 15, 2021

Speak Out: November 15, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2021, 04:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 04:36 ist

Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.

"Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab," she said.

Read more 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kangana Ranaut
Speak Out
India News
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Our own laureate, R K Narayan

Teachers to play a vital role

Teachers to play a vital role

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Uttar Pradesh set to start ambulance service for cows

Uttar Pradesh set to start ambulance service for cows

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 