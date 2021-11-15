Speak Out: November 15, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.
"Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab," she said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru
Our own laureate, R K Narayan
Teachers to play a vital role
Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K
Uttar Pradesh set to start ambulance service for cows
What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?
India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes
The young and the restless!
Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'