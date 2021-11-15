Speak Out: November 15, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.

"Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab," she said.

