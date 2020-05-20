Special train: Online ticket booking from Thursday

Advance online ticket booking for special trains which will resume its operation on June 1 will start from 10 am on May 21.

These 200 trains will comprise both AC and Non-AC coaches and fare will be normal. Except some categories like Divyangin, certain categories of patients, there will not be any consession in tickets.

Only online ticket booking allowed and tickets are not sold at stations. However Special trains and Special Rajdhani will continue to run.

There will not be any unserved coaches but in General Coaches, the passengers have to book the second class sitting tickets. Seats will be assured to all confirmed passengers, said the circular issued by railways.

The railways will not provide any blanket to passengers of AC coaches and passengers are advised to bring their own blanket.

Though limited food will be made available on board on payment basis, the railways advised the passengers to bring their own food.

The passengers can book advance ticket up to 30 days and RAC and waiting list tickets will be available, but no tatkal and premium tatkal bookings.

Current reservation will be available online up to 2 hrs before the scheduled departure of train and waiting list passengers are not allowed to board/travel

All stalls at station including food plaza will be opened but only take away food will be given.