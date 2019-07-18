Special wildlife corridors on Samruddhi Mahamarg

In a trendsetting initiative, the Mumbai-Nagpur super-communication highway, the pet project of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will have multiple underpasses and overpasses for wild animals.

The Wildlife Underpasses (WUP) and Wildlife Overpasses (WOP) were planned on the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701-km proposed highway, which is the longest expressway in India.

The Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is an extensive project connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages.

To make the construction process convenient and manageable, the work has been divided into 16 construction packages.

The proposed highway will pass through the eco-sensitive zones of three sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are home to various plants and animals.

To ensure that the highway does not disturb the animals and plants, or pose a threat to their life, the underpasses and overpasses will be built following the guiding principles and instructions of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Commenting on the development, Chandrakant Pulkundwar, joint managing director of the MSRDC, said "It is the first time ever in India that a wildlife institute has partnered with a highway authority to participate in an infrastructure development project in the interest of conserving the environment".