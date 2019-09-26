SpiceJet reinstates Bengaluru-Varanasi flight

Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced 46 new flights on its domestic network, including re-instatement of services on the Bengaluru-Varanasi route.

The airliner also announced increasing frequencies of flights connecting Bengaluru with Shirdi, Hyderabad and Chennai and a new route connecting Guwahati.

Besides, SpiceJet has also introduced new flights on the Mumbai-Jodhpur, Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Jaipur, Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Aurangabad sectors. The airline will also operate flights on the Chennai–Patna, Ahmedabad–Jodhpur and Surat-Udaipur sectors.

“We are absolutely bullish on the growth potential of the smaller cities and towns of India and see great demand on the routes we have announced today,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in a statement here.

The airline added Rajkot to its domestic network, with the introduction of a daily non-stop flight on the Mumbai-Rajkot route. Rajkot is the airline's 54th destination in the country. SpiceJet is also the first airline to start direct flights between Pune-Jodhpur in the country.

The low-cost airline has also launched services on the Chennai-Durgapur UDAN route.

SpiceJet will also expand its operation with additional frequencies on the Hyderabad-Varanasi (2nd frequency), Bengaluru-Shirdi (2nd frequency), Chennai-Ahmedabad (2nd & 3rd frequency), Chennai-Guwahati (2nd frequency), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (3rd & 4th frequency), Delhi-Ahmedabad (3rd frequency), Kolkata-Chennai (3rd frequency), Chennai-Bengaluru (5th frequency) sectors besides re-instating its services on the Bengaluru-Varanasi route.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 NG and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Out of the two new frequencies introduced on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru sector, one will operate daily and the second one will operate on all days except Tuesday.