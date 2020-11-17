Spiritual leaders pledge support to PM Modi's call to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to spiritual leaders to help popularise his government's 'vocal for local' campaign for 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' has prompted many of them to pledge their support to the cause.

An official statement on Tuesday noted the public support offered by spiritual leaders such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Swami Awadheshanand and Devaki Nandan Thakur, besides yoga guru Ramdev, to Modi's call.

At an event to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj on Monday, Modi had urged spiritual leaders to promote 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' in their preaching and interactions with their followers.

Ravi Shankar said youngsters in his organistions have created an app to support the campaign as he reiterated his commitment to boost local products in day-to-day use.

Ramdev also pledged support of Patanjali and his followers to the self-reliant India campaign and offered to get in touch with other spiritual leaders and bring them on the platform of 'vocal for local', an official statement said, quoting tweets posted by the yoga exponent and others.

Vasudev tweeted, "Self-reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable nation. Not to stand in isolation but for resilience of national fiber and be of significance in the world. Only possible with committed citizenry."

Awadheshanand offered united support on behalf of the top spiritual leaders and said the prime minister's call inspiring, the statement noted.

Spiritual personality Devaki Nandan Thakur said his followers have made 'vocal for local' their life's motto.

The statement added, "Sentiment of support and appreciation for the call for aatmanirbhar Bharat resonates through the messages of the spiritual leaders. They are not only supporting the call on a personal level but are offering to coordinate the response of the 'sant samaj', calling upon their supporters to adopt the ideals of 'vocal for local' also they are pledging their infrastructure and resources to the cause."

It also shared supportive messages of several other spiritual personalities.