State can deny recognition to professional colleges on lack of job opportunities: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that a state government is well within its right to deny recognition to professional colleges in view of the absence of sufficient job opportunities for the candidates.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh set aside the High Court's order, saying it has committed a serious error in declaring the decision by the Uttarakhand government not to recommend the new BEd colleges as arbitrary.

The state government issued a communication on July 16, 2013, to the National Council for Teachers Education against granting recognition to new BEd colleges or increasing the intake of candidates.

Relying upon the NCTE Regulations, the top court said the State is well within its right to make suitable recommendations.

The court also noted the state government had explained it is not in favour of granting further recognition to the new BEd colleges as against the need of annually 2500 teachers approximately 13000 students would be passing out every year. Therefore, for the remaining students, there will be unemployment, it added.

"The need of the new colleges looking to the requirement can be said to be a relevant consideration and a decision not to recommend further recognition to the new BEd colleges on the need basis cannot be said to be arbitrary," the bench said, while declaring the High Court's judgement as unsustainable.

