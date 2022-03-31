State can't be compelled to seek Prez nod for quota: SC

State can't be compelled to seek President's assent for giving reservation: SC

The court dealt with the issue while declaring a Tamil Nadu law on internal quota for 'Vanniyar' as ultra vires the constitutional provisions

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 20:24 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a state cannot be compelled to seek the assent of the President for a legislation granting internal quota, saying it is empowered to provide reservation and other special measures for backward classes, by way of legislation as well as executive orders, under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai dealt with the issue while declaring a Tamil Nadu law on internal quota for 'Vanniyar' as ultra vires the constitutional provisions.

The Madras High Court here had said the state did not have legislative competence in view of 102nd Amendment Act giving constitutional validity to the National Commission for Backward Classes and 105th Amendment Act which allowed states to prepare list of socially and educationally backward classes.

It had also noted since a 1994 law which provided 69 per cent quota for backward classes in the state had been placed under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, the state government could not have tinkered with it without amending the original Act.

The 1994 law had notified 143 communities as Backward Classes, 41 communities as MBCs (most backward classes) and 68 communities as DNCs (denotified communities).

A writ petition challenging the 1994 Act is still pending consideration before the top court, and there has been no interim order staying the operation of the said legislation.

The top court said, "Placing of the 1994 Act under the Ninth Schedule cannot operate as a hurdle for the state to enact legislations on matters ancillary to the 1994 Act. Legislative competence of the State Legislature can only be circumscribed by express prohibition contained in the Constitution itself and Article 31-B does not stipulate any such express prohibition on the legislative powers of the state."

The court also added 1994 Act, having received the assent of the President, does not prohibit the State Legislature from enacting a legislation with the approval of the Governor on matters ancillary to the 1994 law.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Supreme Court
Reservation
Tamil Nadu
India News
Judiciary

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 