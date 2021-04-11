State-wise Covid-19 vaccines administered in India

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 11 2021, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 20:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in India, the vaccination drive in the country has received a considerable boost.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 10 crore.

Eight states account for 60.27 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 35 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival is being marked in the country from April 11-14 at the behest of PM Modi with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (April 10), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for first dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)

