States press quarantine button as flights set to resume

Concerned over the rise in COVID-19 cases, at least eight states have pressed the quarantine button for domestic flyers two days before flights resume on Monday.

The panic over the pandemic has blurred political lines as at least three of the states insisting on quarantine are BJP-ruled (Karnataka, Goa and Assam) and one, Jammu and Kashmir, is under the Centre even as Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tried to allay fears.

Puri said he does not understand the need to quarantine domestic air passengers if their Aarogya Setu app shows green.

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) wrote to Puri opposing resumption of domestic flights and suggested a 14-day quarantine either at paid centre or a state-run facility.

Karnataka (BJP), Kerala (Left), Andhra Pradesh (YSR Congress) and Telangana (TRS) have already made it clear that the arriving passengers will have to stay in quarantine.

While the AIADMK-ruled Tami Nadu categorically opposed re-starting domestic flights, Kerala has insisted on a 14-day quarantine for flyers coming to the state, exempting those coming for one-two days of business.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said quarantining would be mandatory for all those arriving by domestic flights. Whatever the mode of travel, all those who come from outside have to go into quarantine, he said. Earlier, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja asserted that domestic flyers must undergo home quarantine.

Soon after Karnataka announced a seven-day institutional quarantine for those arriving by domestic flights from COVID-19 hotspots, another BJP-ruled state Goa sought permission from the Centre to conduct antibody tests on passengers to ensure only those who test negative enter the state. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane this will help identify asymptomatic patients to avoid community transmission.

Assam also wants a 14-day quarantine for people arriving by any mode of transport.

Maharashtra has already barred air travel in the state and is likely to take a call tomorrow.

GoAir has decided not to rush into re-starting domestic flights on Monday and will await clarity from state governments.

Puri, however, appealed to state governments to allow operation of domestic flights from Monday by accepting passengers on the basis of the Aarogya Setu app status or self declaration.

“If you have taken a test and your test report is negative and you don’t have any symptoms, there should be no need for quarantine. The Aarogya Setu app is like a passport, if your status is green. Why should anyone want any quarantine?” he asked.

“For the first two days, there will be some hesitation. Some states have asked us why not wait for two-three days more,” Puri said in a Facebook live session.

He said discussions were on with the state governments on the anxieties expressed by them on allowing passengers without quarantine. "There will be clarity on the matter in a day or two,” the minister said.