States step in to support children orphaned by Covid-19

At least four state governments have stepped in to support the education of children who have been orphaned by Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh took the lead by announcing a Rs 5,000 per month pension and free education to those children who have lost their parents, guardians or earning members of the family to Covid.

Similar initiatives were also announced by Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand governments.

In Chhattisgarh, such children studying in Class 1-8 will receive Rs 500 as monthly stipend, while those in Classes 9-12 will be entitled to Rs 1,000 as stipend every month.

The stipend, issued under the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojana, will be applicable for students of both private and state-run schools.

The state government will also fund education of children who have lost the earning member of the family.

Jharkhand and Delhi governments too have announced similar initiatives but were yet to spell out details.

Jharkhand government announced monthly financial assistance to families or relatives taking care of children orphaned by Covid-19 and directed Child Welfare Committees to visit respective homes to ensure that the child was in safe hands.

In case such children do not have caretakers, they would be taken to the state-run child care homes.

Delhi Government said it would help all such families who have lost earning members to Covid-19.

“I know many children who have lost both their parents… the government will take care of their studies and upbringing,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would also provide interest-free loans to those women, who have been widowed by the pandemic, to start small businesses.