Statue of Unity is now among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's eight wonders

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, popularly known as the 'Statue of Unity' is now a part of the list of eight wonders of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO).

The world's tallest building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 143rd birth anniversary of the nation's first Union Home Minister, on October 2018. The towering 182-metre statue is at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat.

"Appreciated the SCO’s efforts to promote tourism among member states. The “8 Wonders of SCO”, which includes the #StatueofUnity , will surely serve as an inspiration," tweeted Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.