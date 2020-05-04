Stranded workers, not allowed to travel back home, attack police again in Surat

Even as the Gujarat government claimed that over 21,000 migrant workers would have left the state by Monday in as many as 18 special 'Shramik' trains, hundreds of migrant workers hit the streets in Surat and went on a rampage while clashing with the local police demanding permission to travel back home. This is the third time in nearly 40 days lockdown, that workers' agitation, demanding permission to go back to their respective states, turned violent.

The fresh incident reported in Vareli village, home to a large number of textile units, located on the outskirts of Surat city. It is the same village associated with the "Garden Vareli" brand of sarees popularised by several top models and actresses in the early 90s. The village, a textile hub, houses power looms and embroidery units along with a large number of workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha among other states.

"Several hundred workers from different states had gathered on the road demanding they be permitted to travel back home. When we tried to apprise them with the situation, they started attacking our police team. They pelted stones and damaged some of the vehicles. We have brought the situation under control," Surat district Superintendent of Police A M Muniya told DH over the phone. He said that the police had to resort to mild lathi-charge and teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Police sources said that in the past two to three days hundreds of migrant workers had tried to leave Gujarat but were turned back from Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh (MP) border. Most of these workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Uttar Pradesh government has not decided whether it will accept the migrants coming back from other states or not and that's reason MP government is not letting them pass through its territory which comes on the way. These workers had spent their money on bus fares, trucks and other vehicles they had arranged. This situation has made them more frustrated as they didn't get their money back. They are desperate to go back home and the police can't do anything to help them. This is certainly not the law and order problem," said a senior police officer requesting not to be quoted.

As a matter of fact, in the last two days, stranded workers have clashed with police in Dahod district, close to MP Border and Vadodara for the same reason. Meanwhile, a group of over 200 workers had attacked police in Shamlaji in Aravalli district who were not letting them leave the shelter home where they have been staying for more than 40 days now.

Meanwhile, secretary to chief minister Ashwin Kumar said in his daily news briefing that by Monday night, 21,500 workers will leave Gujarat to states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. These trains are departing from Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot.