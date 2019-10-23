Strengthen intelligence grid along LoC: J&K DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday called for extra vigil and strengthening of intelligence grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley, amid increased attempts by Pakistan to push armed terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP was addressing a meeting of senior police and CAPF officers during a visit to the border district of Kupwara where he reviewed the prevailing security situation, a police spokesman said.

While discussing the infiltration bids by terrorists supported by Pakistan, the DGP stressed on extra vigilance to foil any attempt to disrupt peace.

"The intelligence grid along the border villages should be strengthened and the cooperation from the local populace is a must to get better results," Singh said.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani and DIG Central Kashmir Range V K Birdhi, the DGP took a round of the border town and reviewed the security arrangements on the ground, the spokesman said.

He said the police chief also visited the Martyrs Memorial to pay homage to the personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The DGP expressed satisfaction over the overall security situation in the district and said the measures taken by the police along with other forces made it possible to maintain peace, law and order.

"People's cooperation and the enhanced synergy among the forces have brought good results for the security of the people," he said.

The DGP also reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of Block Development Council elections scheduled to be held across Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, on October 24.

He emphasised that officers should remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements, the spokesman said.

Singh also reviewed winter preparedness of the police and other forces deployed in different areas of these districts and said that all arrangements should be made to provide required facilities to the personnel.

He said that the supervisory officers should take care of the requirements and make necessary arrangements, the spokesman said.

The DGP also appreciated the enthusiasm of the youth of the district who have applied in large numbers for recruitment to the post of SPOs.

He asked the officers to ensure speedy completion of the recruitment process, the spokesman said.