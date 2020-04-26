Stress on tele check-in, self-service as Delhi Airport plans work post lockdown

With plans to encourage tele check-in and aggressive promotion of self-service at airport counters, Delhi Airport is gearing up for life after the end of the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19.

The Delhi Airport also plans to deploy additional queue managers to avoid crowding and maintaining social distancing as passengers make their way to the aircraft.

The government is yet to take a decision on re-starting air travel, which was suspended late last month as India stepped up measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19. International commercial flights were halted from March 22 and domestic operations were suspended from March 24 till May 3 when the lockdown is expected to end.

“Passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self check-in facility, self bag tag facility, scan & fly,” a Delhi airport official said.

Airport authorities will encourage passengers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at all times. They also plan to put up visually impactful designs at various places for staggered seating arrangements at the airport.

“The Delhi Airport is also conducting training and assessments of key service personnel, run checks on major facilities, and performing risk evaluations to prepare for resuming operations,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of the Delhi International Airport Limited said.

Though commercial passenger operations have been suspended, Delhi Airport has been operational 24x7 for cargo flights for transporting medical equipment to every nook and corner of the country.

Delhi airport has been conducting regular sanitisation of high contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, common use self-service areas, trolleys, handles, trays and baggage belts inside the terminals.

“DIAL is conducting deep cleaning every day at its vast premise of 6,08,000 square meters of the airport terminals. A team of 500 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drive after every hour,” a DIAL official said.

The airport also has plans to install UV machines to sanitise check-in baggage and disinfect trolleys after each use.