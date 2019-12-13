Student of tribal residential school found pregnant

A class 9 girl student of a state-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Nabarangpur district was found to be pregnant, officials said on Friday.

The minor girl hailing from Malkangiri district studies in a school in neighbouring Nabarangpur district, they said.

The girl has been admitted at a Sakshi Centre for treatment after she was found pregnant, said District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman, Ashok Patnaik.

CWC officials will counsel the girl, he said.

Officials said the girl had recently visited her house in Malkangiri district and stayed at home for some time. However, on her return, the girl was found pregnant during a routine health checkup at the school.

Earlier a class 10 girl of a tribal residential school in Koraput district was found pregnant during a medical check-up on December 4.

In another incident, a class 7 girl of another tribal residential school in Koraput district was also found pregnant on December 3.