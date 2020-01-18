Students Federation of India moves SC over Citizenship Act

Students Federation of India on Saturday filed a plea in the Supreme Court for quashing “blatantly discriminatory provisions” of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and other statues, saying it was also against the fundamental rights to equality and life and the concept of secularism enshrined as the basic structure of the Constitution.

In a writ petition, the CPM's students organisation contended that the protection of persons, suffering from religious persecution in three neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the setting of cut-off date as December 31, 2014, was “illogical and counter-productive” without any link or nexus with the amendment Act.

The petition filed by advocate Rishad A Chowdhury asked the court strike down the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and those of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Foreigners Act, 1946 for being violative of the Constitution.

Citing the Supreme Court's judgement in the 'Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India (2018)', it said the right to equality and non-discrimination enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution and the

right to life in Article 21 are enjoyed by all persons and not merely by citizens.

The top court had already issued notice to the Centre on over 60 petitions against the validity of the CAA and put the matter for consideration on January 22.

In a related development, a Delhi court asked the Delhi police to verify if Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, had an office in Delhi where he held weekly meetings.

Azad asked the court to modify the conditions of bail whereby he was asked to remain out of Delhi for four weeks and not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.