Sufi cleric from Afghanistan shot dead in Nashik

In a shocking incident, a Sufi cleric from Afghanistan, has been shot dead in Yeola town of Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The deceased was identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, aged 35, popularly known as 'Sufi Baba’.

On Tuesday evening, four youths shot him dead in the Yeola town.

The assailants seized an SUV used by him and fled the spot.

Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil confirmed the incident.

“We have registered a case of murder and investigations are under way. We suspect that four people are behind the incident,” Patil told reporters.

Property-related dispute seems to be the motive behind the incident, according to initial investigation.

According to police, he was an Afghanistan passport holder. “He came to India around four years ago. He initially stayed in Delhi, then moved to Karnataka and was now staying in Maharashtra,” Patil said, adding that he had the permission from the Centre to stay in India.