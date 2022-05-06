Supreme Court Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as judges in 3 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved recommendations for appointment of 15 judges, including eight advocates, in three High Courts of Delhi, Patna and Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting on Thursday, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India, cleared names of advocates Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth, and Saurabh Banerjee for elevation as judges to the Delhi High Court.

It approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Mehabub Subhani Shaik alias S M Subhani, as judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Besides, the Collegium also recommended for elevation of judicial officers Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha as judges in the Patna High Court.

In Chief Ministers and Chief Justices conference on April 30, CJI Ramana said as on today, out of 1,104 sanctioned posts of High Court judges, there are 388 vacancies.

Out of 180 recommendations, 126 appointments have been made for various High Courts.

He said 50 proposals are still awaiting approval by the Centre and the High Courts have sent around 100 names to the Centre, which are yet to reach the top court.