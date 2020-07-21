Supreme Court initiates Suo Motu criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan, Twitter

The Supreme Court has initiated a Suo Motu criminal contempt proceedings against activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan and micro blogging site Twitter for his alleged contemptuous statements.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari is scheduled to take up the matter on Wednesday.

The Suo Motu matter was registered by the court on July 9.

The alleged contemptuous statements triggering the court's adverse action was not immediately known.

Bhushan has already faced a contempt proceedings in 2019 on a petition filed by Attorney General K K Venugopal and the Union Government for his tweets of February 1 on appointment of M Nageshwara Rao as interim CBI director.

Earlier also, he faced another contempt before the top court for their statement alleging corruption against former Chief Justices of India.

The Contempt of Court Act carried the maximum punishment of six months jail term for those found guilty of any act for undermining the majesty of court and obstructing the administration of justice.