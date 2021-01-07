'Supreme Court never releases info on in-house procedure'

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that it never released any information in matters concerning in-house inquiry as the procedure is "totally and wholly confidential in nature".

The Supreme Court's Public Relation Office issued a press release virtually belying a number of news reports, which had of late emerged over the Chief Justice of India seeking response from Justice N V Ramana on allegations made by Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy for trying to control the High Court and influence cases affecting the state.

"Media has recently been reporting about complaints making insinuations against members of the higher judiciary, and the action likely to be taken by the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court is being quoted as the source of the information," it pointed out.

"It is clarified once and for all that inquiries under the "In-house Procedure" being totally and wholly confidential in nature, Supreme Court never releases information in matters incidental thereto," it added.

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, on October 6, had written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde alleging that the state High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple his democratically elected government". The letter was made public on October 10.

Subsequently, the SC collegium had on December 14 recommended to the government the transfer of four chief justices (CJs) of high courts including Andhra Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari.