Supreme Court rejects plea for probe into 'extra-judicial' killing of tribals in Chhattisgarh

SC junks plea to probe killings of Chhattisgarh tribals

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on petitioner Himanshu Kumar

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 14 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 11:26 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea for an independent probe against security forces for the alleged extra-judicial killing of 17 tribals in Dantewada in 2009. 

The top court also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on petitioner Himanshu Kumar.

In its judgement, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala allowed the Chhattisgarh government to act on an application filed by the Union government for prosecution of the petitioners for the offence of making false charges.

The court said that action can be taken not only for false charges but also for criminal conspiracy.

The court left it to Chhattisgarh to take appropriate steps in accordance with law in connection with assertions in the interim application by the Centre. The bench, however, said it has not expressed any opinion on the charges.

In its plea, the Centre asked the top court to direct CBI/NIA to identify individuals or organisations for abetting to file petitions to deter security forces from acting against Naxal militia.

Petitioner Himanshu Kumar had moved the top court claiming between September 2009 to October 2009, security personnel had not only committed extra-judicial killings but also tortured, outraged the modesty of family members, and looted family members of those encountered in district Dantewada in Chhattisgarh.

In 2010, the court directed a Delhi district judge to record the statements of the petitioners. However, the Centre said it could access these statements only in March, this year, showing "shocking aberrations and fabrications" between statements and pleadings and complaints made in the writ petition.

Supreme Court
Chhattisgarh
India News

