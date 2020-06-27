Supreme Court rejects review plea on fake news

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea to reconsider its order that had declined to entertain a PIL for framing guidelines to check fake news on social media to curb mass hysteria, mob lynchings, among others.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna rejected a review petition filed by advocate Anuja Kapur against the April 8, 2019 order passed by the court.

"We have carefully gone through the review petition and the connected papers filed therewith.

We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The review petition is, accordingly,

dismissed," the bench said.

In her plea, Kapur asked the court to revisit its order that dismissed her petition seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines to check fake news on social media.

She had cited different fake news and misinformation on Indo-Pak tension having flooded the social media in the weeks in April 2019 after Airstrike.

She contended there is no set-laws to restrict the fake news, which travels on various social handles very fast.