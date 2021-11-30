SC to hear arguments on Mallya's sentence today

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Vijay Mallya's sentence on Tuesday itself

Mallya was convicted in 2017 for failing to disclose the transfer of $40 million to his children's accounts despite the top court's order

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:11 ist
Vijay Mallya. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday proposed to hear arguments on the sentence against Vijay Mallya in the contempt case at 2 pm today itself, saying delay in extradition proceedings against him would not come in the way of it as his lawyer continued to appear before it.

Mallya was convicted in 2017 for failing to disclose the transfer of $40 million to his children's accounts despite the top court's order.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit sought the presence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at 2 pm to proceed with the matter.

The matter related to the sentence against Mallya remained pending due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government's Ministry of Home Affairs failed to produce Mallya in person before the court.

It had earlier told the court Mallya's extradition has been delayed due to confidential proceedings in the United Kingdom.

Mallya had evaded law enforcement authorities here on defaulting repayment of a Rs 9,000 crore loan, and stayed in the United Kingdom. He has suffered setbacks after the court there in May 2020 allowed for his extradition.

The top court had in August 2020 dismissed a review petition filed by Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017 for failing to disclose transfer of $40 million to his children's accounts despite an order against it.

