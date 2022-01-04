Supreme Court to hear Mekedatu pleas on January 27

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear all petitions related to Mekedatu reservoir on January 27.

The apex court also clubbed Tamil Nadu’s petition against the NGT principal bench order which quashed NGT Southern Bench order forming joint committee to conduct spot inspection to check whether Karnataka started building a reservoir at Mekedatu across Cauvery river, with the main petition.

When Tamil Nadu’s petition on NGT came up for hearing, the Bench headed by Justice D Chandrachud said it will be clubbed with the main petition on Mekedatu reservoir. The Supreme Court has been hearing a petition related to a dispute over Karnataka’s plan to build a reservoir at Mekedatu near Kanakapura.

