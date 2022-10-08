Supreme Court to hear PIL for appointments to Law Commission on October 10

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up on Monday a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to make appointment to the post of chairman, Law Commission of India, lying vacant since 2018.

The Law Commission of India has remained headless since August 30, 2018 and even directions to it to examine important legal issues by the constitutional courts remained as dead letter only, the plea said.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat would hear the PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay on October 10.

The plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said although the Centre approved setting up of twenty second Law Commission on February 19, 2020, but it has yet not appointed the chairman and members.

"Law Commission of India is not working since 1.9.2018 hence the Centre doesn't have the benefit of recommendations from this specialised body on the different aspects of law, which are entrusted to the Commission for its study and recommendations," the plea said.

The Law Commission, on a reference made to it by the Centre, apex court and High Courts, undertakes research in law and review existing laws for making reforms therein and enacting new legislations.

It also undertakes studies and research for bringing reforms in justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in cost of litigation etc.

In its response filed last year to the plea, the Union government's Law and Justice Ministry had said the appointment of Law Commission chairman and members was under consideration with authorities concerned.