Hindenburg report: SC to hear plea on Adani on Feb 17

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into Adani Group on February 17

This is a developing story.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 15 2023, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 11:29 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court will hear on February 17 a fresh plea seeking a probe into the Adani Group of companies in the wake of Hindenburg report. 

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 25 disclosed short positions in Adani Group, alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud in its investigative report.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Adani Group
Hindenburg Adani report
India News

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 