Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into Adani Group on February 17

The Supreme Court will hear on February 17 a fresh plea seeking a probe into the Adani Group of companies in the wake of Hindenburg report.
US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 25 disclosed short positions in Adani Group, alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud in its investigative report.
The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.
More to follow...
