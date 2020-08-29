Supreme Court to sentence Prashant Bhushan on August 31

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its order on sentence against advocate Prashant Bhushan after having convicted him of criminal contempt for his tweets.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari had on August 25 reserved its order. Bhushan, for his part, declined to tender an apology for his statements against the top court and its judges.

His counsel Rajeev Dhavan asked the court to show large-heartedness to face not just criticism but extreme criticism. He said the court should close the matter without any punishment, warning or debarring him from practice, but with a general message to be a "little restrained" in future.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said the court should close the matter by showing statesmanship if Bhushan withdrew his statement and expressed his regret.

The court, which held Bhushan guilty of contempt on August 14, said he had gone to the extent of quoting Mahatma Gandhi but he could not apologise and his two statements justified the tweets.

The court had on August 20 given the advocate an option to tender an unconditional apology for tweets posted on June 27 and 29.

Bhushan, for his part, said an apology for expression of bona fide beliefs would be insincere and would amount to the contempt of his conscience and of an institution.