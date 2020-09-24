Suresh Angadi's last rites to be held in New Delhi

Suresh Angadi's last rites to be held at New Delhi's Lodhi road crematorium

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 08:18 ist
Late Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. Credit: PTI Photo

Last rites of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi who passed away at All India Medical Institute of India (AIIMS), Delhi on Wednesday will be held at Lingayat Rudrabhumi at Dwarka Sector 24 in the national capital on Thursday at 4 pm.

Angadi who had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11, died during treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Also Read: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19

Family members and relatives wanted to conduct his last rites at Belagavi, but a post-mortem Covid-19 test was positive. Hence, it was decided to conduct the last rites in the national capital, Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi told DH over phone from New Delhi.

Decision to conduct last rites in New Delhi was taken at about 3 am on Thursday and it would be held at 4 pm, he informed.

