Survey indicates travel plans by 28% amid third Covid wave fears

Conjuring up fears of a third Covid-19 wave, a nationwide survey has revealed that 28% of the respondents have travel plans in August-September. A substantial 54% of these travellers indicated that they would visit their friends and family, while 26% want to head to holiday destinations, the survey report said.

Conducted by LocalCircles, a pollster on governance issues and community social media platform, the survey findings were based on responses from over 18,000 citizens residing in 311 districts across India. While 68% of the respondents were men, 42% were from Tier-I 29% from Tier-II 2 and 29% from Tier-III, IV and rural districts.

LocalCircles will now submit these findings both to central and state Governments as an input in policy decisions to mitigate the risk of a third wave.

“The government must continue to create awareness amongst people about limiting non-essential travel till the time the risk of a third Covid wave greatly reduces,” an official of the platform informed.

Tracking travel trends in March and April, the platform found that the biggest challenge was faced during the Kumbh Mela when devotees went back to their hometowns. Many had returned with the infection.

Also read: Covid-19 outbreak at Bengaluru apartment block, airborne spread feared

Currently, a perceptible fall in daily Covid-19 cases has seen states ease travel restrictions and relax the need to carry a negative RT-PCR test result. A few states are letting in only vaccinated travellers, while many others insist on a valid Covid ePass. However, compared to the second wave peak, airlines are reporting an increase in traffic since the last week of May.

Many citizens had cancelled their travel plans after the second wave went out of control in April and May. A LocalCircles official notes a definite shift in their behaviour now. “Online search interest amongst travellers for accommodation across India has increased significantly since June 1. An online search on destination insights also suggests that travel demand has been on the rise since May-end.”

Airliners, hoteliers, travel agencies and related stakeholders hope that July and August would cover their loss accrued during the lockdown induced by the second wave. Many International destinations such as Switzerland, South Africa and Egypt have also started allowing Indians on tourist visas.