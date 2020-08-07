Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari says probe hit as he was quarantined

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had arrived here to oversee probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said on Friday that the investigation in the case was affected as he was placed under quarantine.

Talking to reporters near Mumbai airport before leaving for his home state, Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, said that along with him, the investigation was also quarantined.

Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee the probe into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Rajput's death case.

Chakraborty (28), girlfriend of Rajput, was booked on abetment to suicide and other charges on a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

On his arrival in Mumbai, Tiwari was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, the civic body on Friday said he has been exempted from quarantine protocols and allowed to return to his home state.

"It is not a question of any particular person, but of the process. The investigation, which we were expected to carry out, was affected as I was put in quarantine," Tiwari told reporters.

"Not only me, but the investigation itself was quarantined...The process, for which we had come, that was affected," the officer added.

Before Tiwari, a four member team of Bihar Police had come to Mumbai to investigate the case filed against Chakraborty. They had left for Patna on Thursday.