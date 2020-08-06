Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, five others

The CBI on Thursday registered a case in the controversial death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput naming six persons, including his live-in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The registration of the case came a day after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has asked the CBI to take over the case following a request from the Bihar government.

Besides Chakraborty, others named in the FIR are Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The FIR is based on a case registered by Bihar Police on a complaint filed by the actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh accusing Rhea and others of misappropriating Sushant's wealth. The Bihar Police had charged Rhea and others with criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among others on the complaint.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then.

However, the entry of Bihar Police led to a controversy with Maharashtra government questioning the locus standi of their counterpart. One of the investigators from Patna who landed in Mumbai was sent to quarantine, raising questions even from the Supreme Court.