Sushant Singh Rajput met with drug dealer hours before death, claims Subramanian Swamy

Amid hectic ongoing investigations by the CBI, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday came out with a sensational claim.

He said that hours before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput met with a Dubai-linked drug dealer.

“In Sushant case, a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why?”, Swamy asked in a tweet.



Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant’s murder. Why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Swamy, a senior politician, said in the tweet, “Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant.”

On the investigations, he said, “If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth.”

If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI has grilled Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and househelp Dipesh Sawant. Rhea Chakraborty is yet to be summoned by the apex investigative agency.