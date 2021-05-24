Sushil Kumar made video of murder to spread fear, ensure influence in wrestling circuit: Delhi Police

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of a young wrestler, had allegedly asked his friend to record a video of the incident to spread fear in the wrestling circuit and ensure his influence.

“Sushil Kumar's video beating Sagar was made to ensure his influence in the wrestling circuit,” a Delhi police source told ANI. Kumar wanted to continue to have his influence in the circuit and make sure no one opposes him in the future.

In the video, the wrestler and his associates can be seen severely beating Sagar Dhankad, who is a former junior national champion, and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar. The incident took place on May 4 at Chhatrasal stadium, in which Dhankad got beaten to death and his friends were left severely injured.

"Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told the court, as per an NDTV report.

Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in Beijing Olympic Games, 2008, and a silver medal in London Olympic Games, 2012, in the 66-kg category. Currently, he is working for the Indian Railways as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium.