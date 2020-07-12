Suspended SI moves SC for CBI probe into Dubey episode

Suspended UP police SI moves Supreme Court for CBI probe into Vikas Dubey episode

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 18:39 ist
In a petition filed through his wife, Sharma sought SIT or CBI probe into the matter.

A Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector, suspended for allegedly tipped-off July 2 raid on gangster Vikas Dubey, has approached the Supreme Court for granting him protection inside the Kanpur jail, in view of threat to his life following spate of "extra-judicial killings".

Though a part and parcel of police department, petitioner, K K Sharma contended that he was fearing danger to his life and liberty due to the fact that as per the news reports, the accused persons, namely Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Ranbir Shukla alias Bauva Shukla, Amar Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey alleged to have escaped police custody and were shot dead by police teams under suspicious circumstances.

READ: UP gangster Vikas Dubey, accused in the killing of 8 cops, shot dead while attempting to flee

In a petition filed through his wife, Sharma sought SIT or CBI probe into the matter.

He claimed, "The investigation would not be conducted in a lawful, fair, reasonable and transparent manner since the offences include the alleged killing of eight police personnel...extra judicial killings and encounters of other accused in the present FIR shows volumes of the conduct of the police department." 

Sharma, along with SHO police station Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari were arrested on suspicion on having tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey of raid on the night of July 2, leading to deadly attack on police party causing death of a deputy SP and three Sub Inspectors and four other personnel.

As many as four pleas have been made in the top court for independent or CBI probe into killings of policemen in Kanpur and subsequent elimination of accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
CBI
Uttar Pradesh
Police
Vikas Dubey
Encounter

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 