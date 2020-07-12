Suspended UP police SI moves Supreme Court for CBI probe into Vikas Dubey episode

A Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector, suspended for allegedly tipped-off July 2 raid on gangster Vikas Dubey, has approached the Supreme Court for granting him protection inside the Kanpur jail, in view of threat to his life following spate of "extra-judicial killings".

Though a part and parcel of police department, petitioner, K K Sharma contended that he was fearing danger to his life and liberty due to the fact that as per the news reports, the accused persons, namely Vikas Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Ranbir Shukla alias Bauva Shukla, Amar Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey alleged to have escaped police custody and were shot dead by police teams under suspicious circumstances.

In a petition filed through his wife, Sharma sought SIT or CBI probe into the matter.

He claimed, "The investigation would not be conducted in a lawful, fair, reasonable and transparent manner since the offences include the alleged killing of eight police personnel...extra judicial killings and encounters of other accused in the present FIR shows volumes of the conduct of the police department."

Sharma, along with SHO police station Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari were arrested on suspicion on having tipped off gangster Vikas Dubey of raid on the night of July 2, leading to deadly attack on police party causing death of a deputy SP and three Sub Inspectors and four other personnel.

As many as four pleas have been made in the top court for independent or CBI probe into killings of policemen in Kanpur and subsequent elimination of accused.