Swami Vivekananda's first statue in Latin America unveiled by Lok Sabha Speaker in Mexico

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled the first statue of Swami Vivekananda in Latin America recently installed at the Autonomous University of Hidalgo in Mexico.

Birla, who led a parliamentary delegation to Mexico City, referred to Swami Vivekananda's 1893 speech in Chicago and said that he had beautifully upheld the characteristics of the culture of India. Swami Vivekananda's message was for the entire humanity which transcended time and geographical boundaries, he said, adding that the statue was a mark of the reverence and respect he commanded around the world.

The LS Speaker said that Swami Vivekananda had unflinching faith in youth and youth power. He inspired the youth of India to fight for freedom with new energy.

Birla unveiled a bust of freedom fighter Pandurang Khankhoje in Chapingo University, the oldest agricultural university in Mexico and Latin America. Victor Villalobos, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico, and Dr Jose Ramirez, rector of the varsity, briefed him about the functioning of the agricultural university. They discussed expanding bilateral trade in the agricultural and food processing sectors.

He called on the President of the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico, Santiago Creel, and discussed several matters of mutual importance. Birla noted that India and Mexico had historically close relations and Mexico was the first country to recognize India as an independent country in 1947. Recalling that the discovery of Mexico to the modern world was the result of an expedition that was initiated to explore India, he also noted that the relations between the two countries, in terms of trade, economy and culture, had grown from strength to strength ever since. Both the countries are also sharing best practices for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the world, said Birla.

The parliamentary delegation led by LS Speaker earlier visited Suriname. Birla addressed the National Assembly of Suriname. There is immense scope to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. If India and Suriname work together, they can give a new direction to democracy in the world, he said, suggesting that the two nations should further strengthen their relationship in Inter-Parliamentary Union.

An MoU was also signed between the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the National Assembly of Republic of Suriname for cooperation in exchange of information and improved access to parliamentary archives, parliamentary documents.

Another MoU was signed between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Suriname Standards Bureau for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods. This will help in quality assurance & consumer empowerment in Suriname.