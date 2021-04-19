Symptoms in this Covid wave less severe, breathlessness experiences much higher: ICMR DG

Even as India recorded the highest single-day deaths on Monday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that the severity of symptoms in the new wave of Covid-19 is very less.

He also noted the differences in this wave, with breathlessness being the top ailment faced by patients. "In this wave, we have witnessed more cases of breathlessness while in the last wave, symptoms like dry cough, joint pain, headaches were more," Bhargava told news agency ANI. 70% of the patients this time and in the previous wave, were aged above 40 years, he added

Talking about the double mutant of the virus which is suspected to be responsible for the fresh wave, Bhargava said, "the higher transmissibility of this is not established." He added that there is no difference in the percentage of death in the first and second waves, but the requirement of oxygen this time is much higher.

Bhargava also said that the RT-PCR test is the gold standard and there is no chance of missing detection of any mutant through that test.

"We have had a tremendous amount of laxity, Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation, of them some are of concern —UK, Brazilian and South African variants, which have been demonstrated to have higher transmissibility," he added.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.