Taliban can't be trusted: Yasmin Nigar Khan

Taliban can't be trusted: Yasmin Nigar Khan urges PM Modi, others to care for Afghanistan

Khan said Pakhtoons in the country are getting 'frantic phone calls' from their family and relatives in Afghanistan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 15:28 ist
Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and President of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind. Credit: Facebook/Yasmin Nigar Khan

Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Abdul Ghaffar Khan and President of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, on Tuesday appealed to PM Modi and the rest of the world to care for Afghanisthan in the manner in which they cared for Syria, Palestine and other war-torn countries. 

Stating that Pakhtoons in the country are getting “frantic phone calls” from their family and relatives in Afghanistan, Khan told The Indian Express, "I appeal to the Indian government, to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other powerful countries that they should immediately intervene. A return of the Taliban government will bring doom to the people of Afghanistan, especially women. Their rights and liberties will be completely lost. The common people of Afghanistan will suffer and will have to make sacrifices."

Khan further told news agency ANI that Taliban "can't be trusted." "They might say something now and do something else the next day."

"Afghans who live here are worried about their families in Afghanistan. The situation in last one to two days has been a matter of concern. Taliban took over the country without a fight," she said.

She added, "The leaders left the country but the common people, the poor, the women, the children are making sacrifices. They should be looked after."

The Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind was set up in 1949 by Lala Jaan Khan, the adopted son of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan. In 1996, Yasmin became the head of the organisation.

