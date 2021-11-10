Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Red alert in 5 districts; waterlogging continues in Chennai

The IMD has issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, for today. The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days. Yesterday, regions like Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry received heavy to very heavy rainfall as per official inputs. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...