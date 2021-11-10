Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Red alert in 5 districts; waterlogging continues in Chennai

The IMD has issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, for today. The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days. Yesterday, regions like Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry received heavy to very heavy rainfall as per official inputs. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Heavy rain lashes Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu
All schools in Coimbatore will remain closed today in view of the heavy rainfall alert
(ANI)
Vehicles stuck in flooded road following heavy rain in Chennai on Tuesday November 9, 2021.
(IANS)
IMD issues red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, for today
As rainfall recedes, war of words between ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK over deluge
The ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday traded charges on inundation woes in the metropolis with Chief Minister M K Stalin accusing the previous government led by K Palaniswami of inaction and 'corruption' for the water-logging here and announced a Commission of Inquiry to look into the matter.
Depression soon, heavy showers likely in several regions of Tamil Nadu; Puducherry
The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days, the Meteorological department said here on Tuesday.
Chennai, Cauvery delta to face heavy rains till Thursday
Tamil Nadu is bracing up for another spell of extremely heavy rainfall, especially in Chennai, its neighbouring districts and the Cauvery Delta region, till Thursday due to a low pressure that has formed in the Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation.
