Tamil Nadu COVID-19 tally crosses 40,000; 1,982 fresh cases recorded on Friday

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike by reporting 1,982 fresh Coronavirus cases, taking the tally beyond the 40,000-mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 40,698 including 22,047 discharges and 367 deaths, most of them from the state capital of Chennai.

The state reported 18 deaths – 10 from government hospitals and eight from private institutions – on Friday alone. Of the 18 deaths, only one person had no co-morbidities, while the remaining 17 had one or multiple health condition at the time of their admission into hospitals.

Chennai recorded 1,479 cases on Friday, while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancipuram, and Tiruvallur reported 128, 26, and 92 cases respectively.

The state’s caseload has been mounting for the past few weeks even as the government says it is ramping up testing. On Friday, Tamil Nadu tested 18,231 samples, its highest so far, even as the total number of samples tested so far went up to 6,73,906, the highest in India.