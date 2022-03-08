TN minister's daughter seeks B'luru police help

Tamil Nadu minister's daughter seeks Bengaluru police help

She also appealed to her minister father not to intimidate Sathish’s family

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, E T B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 07:46 ist
Sathish Kumar, 27, and Jayakalyani, 24, after their wedding in Karnataka

The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister on Monday sought protection from the Bengaluru City Police, apprehending threat from her father.

Jayakalyani, a doctor, is the daughter of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu. Sources said Babu is a close aide of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Jayakalyani married Sathish Kumar, a diploma graduate-turned-businessman, despite stiff opposition from the family. In a video released to the media soon after the wedding at Halaswamy Mutt in Hirehadagali in Vijayanagar district of Karnataka, Jayakalyani said, “Sathish and I have been in a relationship for about six years and walked out of our homes to marry. We both are major and have exchanged wedding vows with consent.”

She also appealed to her minister father not to intimidate Sathish’s family. 

Jayakalyani is 24 years old while Sathish is 27.

Sources said the girl’s family wanted to marry her off to a rich family from a different community. But she eloped with Sathish, after which a missing complaint was registered in Chennai. 

Abhinava Halaveerappajja Swami of Halaswamy Mutt told DH that they verified the claims of the couple with their sources in Tamil Nadu before conducting the marriage. “We do not support love marriages. But Dr Kalyani had left her home refusing to get married against her consent. We conducted the marriage as per Hindu rituals only after ascertaining the truth,” Swami said.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said the minister’s daughter hasn’t approached him or his office so far seeking protection.

Jayakalyani alleged that the Tamil Nadu police did not help them. She claimed her father was using his position as a minister in the DMK government to threaten her, and that they came to Bengaluru seeking police support.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 