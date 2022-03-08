Tamil Nadu minister's daughter seeks Bengaluru police help

The newly-wed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister on Monday sought protection from the Bengaluru City Police, apprehending threat from her father.

Jayakalyani, a doctor, is the daughter of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu. Sources said Babu is a close aide of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Jayakalyani married Sathish Kumar, a diploma graduate-turned-businessman, despite stiff opposition from the family. In a video released to the media soon after the wedding at Halaswamy Mutt in Hirehadagali in Vijayanagar district of Karnataka, Jayakalyani said, “Sathish and I have been in a relationship for about six years and walked out of our homes to marry. We both are major and have exchanged wedding vows with consent.”

She also appealed to her minister father not to intimidate Sathish’s family.

Jayakalyani is 24 years old while Sathish is 27.

Sources said the girl’s family wanted to marry her off to a rich family from a different community. But she eloped with Sathish, after which a missing complaint was registered in Chennai.

Abhinava Halaveerappajja Swami of Halaswamy Mutt told DH that they verified the claims of the couple with their sources in Tamil Nadu before conducting the marriage. “We do not support love marriages. But Dr Kalyani had left her home refusing to get married against her consent. We conducted the marriage as per Hindu rituals only after ascertaining the truth,” Swami said.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said the minister’s daughter hasn’t approached him or his office so far seeking protection.

Jayakalyani alleged that the Tamil Nadu police did not help them. She claimed her father was using his position as a minister in the DMK government to threaten her, and that they came to Bengaluru seeking police support.

