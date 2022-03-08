Tamil Nadu politicos up in arms against Mekedatu project

As the Mekedatu reservoir project assumes centerstage yet again with Karnataka Government allotting Rs 1,000 crore for the purpose, members of Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu have asked the DMK dispensation in Tamil Nadu to ensure that the neighbouring state does not proceed with the construction of a dam across Cauvery.

AIADMK and PMK have demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the future course of action. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, in separate statements, assured their cooperation to the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against Karnataka on Mekedatu.

The Mekedatu reservoir project shot into the limelight yet again last week when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allotted Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of the dam while presenting the state budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal.

Tamil Nadu immediately responded to the announcement saying Karnataka cannot unilaterally decide on the project which relates to an inter-state river without consulting lower riparian states. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan had on March 5 said the state government will take steps to ensure that the interests of the farmers are protected. “It is common knowledge that farmers in the lower riparian state of Tamil Nadu will be affected if a new reservoir comes up across River Cauvery. Farmers will be affected due to the proposed dam. The project should be stopped at any cost and the Tamil Nadu government’s stand has always been that there was no need for any talks on the issue,” Panneerselvam said.

He demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting on the issue and pass a resolution against the Mekedatu project in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Anbumani, in a statement, said the Tamil Nadu government should take all possible steps to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the project. “There is a case in the Supreme Court on Mekedatu issue. Without a verdict in the case, there can be no forward movement on the issue. However, the Karnataka government allotted Rs 1,000 crore and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke in favour of Karnataka the very next day. If the Tamil Nadu government remains silent even after this, farmers will be the ones who will face problems,” he said.

Tamil Nadu contends that the construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across Cauvery by Karnataka will obstruct the natural flow in the intermediate catchment areas before the river makes its way into the state. However, Karnataka says the project is aimed at meeting the water needs of Bengaluru.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government led an all-party delegation to Shekhawat demanding that the Centre not give any permission for the project. The government had also convened an all-party meeting that spoke in “one voice” against the project.

