Tamil Nadu temples adopt screening methods to prevent Coronavirus

Though there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, the government has stepped up screening measures at temples across the state that attract visitors from all over the country.

While thermal scanners have been installed at the famed Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, pilgrims are being screened at other temples including the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and Murugan Temple in Palani in nearby Dindigul district.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sources said that all precautionary measures are being taken in temples across the state.

While the staff in other temples have been asked to check for pilgrims with symptoms for COVID-19, the government has installed thermal scanners at the temple in Srirangam.

"Devotees are first screened and then allowed inside the temple. If someone has symptoms of fever and cold, then they are asked not to enter the premises. This will continue for some time,” a senior official said.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit several temples in Tamil Nadu.